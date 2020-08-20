Mississippi Moment: August 20, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an interview with MSNBC, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “Sixty percent of the illegal guns that come into Chicago every year are from out of state, from Indiana, from Mississippi, from other states that have lax gun laws.”

I’m not going to argue where the guns in Chicago come from, but it gives me a chance to tell you my view; that the gun violence problem isn’t a gun problem.

You could have a hundred guns, loaded and safeties off, and walk into that room by yourself, and you’d be perfectly safe.

It’s kind of like an airplane. By itself, it will sit in one spot until a pilot comes along and flies it. As for a gun, it will sit where it is until someone grabs it and uses it.

Now about Chicago’s problem with violence, I will say if the mayor is wanting to spread the recrimination around, she’s safe in doing so. Because it really isn’t just Chicago’s problem, it’s an America problem. Violence is systemic in our culture and has nothing to do with gun ownership. It has to do with the values we’ve evolved as a nation and our culture.

There is a verse in the Bible that says, “You reap what you sew.” This is what we’ve sewn. What we are seeing is the payoff.

