JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I remember the first few days of school were the only time my books were neat. Pretty soon, I’d have English notes in my biology notebook because I grabbed the wrong set of books that day.

But with it being the beginning of the school year, speaking to students for a second, you really do have a clean slate. Nothing good or bad has been recorded in your record, yet. Everybody is on the same foot, so it’s what you do over the next few days and weeks that will greatly determine your standing by the end of the school year.

And I will tell you from a vantage point that will take you decades to get to. You have no idea, right now, how important school is.

How you do in school not only will determine what kind of job you get later in life, and what kind of car you drive, but what kind of house you live in and where you’ll live, and to an extent, who you will end up marrying. I mean, the good-looking valedictorian most likely will not have much in common with someone making Ds and Fs.

So, what you want out of life is within your reach, right now. But to get something better, it will take hard work. Nothing in life worth having is easy, but when you get it, nobody can take it away from you.

Now, parents, let your young scholars know up front what you expect of them. If you don’t have high expectations, there’s not much use in expecting high results.

Good luck in school this year, and remember what Oprah (I think) said, “The harder I work, the luckier I get.”