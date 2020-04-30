Mississippi Moment: Balancing flooding and COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - It’s not that I have done an exhaustive study on the evolving personal habits of people during a collective world crisis, but I do read my email and look over Facebook. Here’s what people have been Googling a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic: How to make hand sanitizer and how to make sourdough starter.

Another good one people have been looking up: How to use a bidet. After the trip we took to Italy last year and having bidets in all of our hotel bathrooms, let me just say the way to use them is very carefully.