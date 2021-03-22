Mississippi Moment: Belhaven Plant Swap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Belhaven Neighborhood in Jackson celebrated spring with a plant swap.

“We decided 2020 was rough and 2021 wasn’t treating us any better, and that it was time to kick off spring by getting together, swapping some plants, seeing friends and listening to some music. Bring a plant to the swap, take a new one home with you or some seeds or a rooting or cutting or whatever. It’s easy peasy,” explained Chris Goodwin, who organized the swap.

That’s about the size of it. Take a plant from your house or yard that you have too much of and swap it for something your neighbor has too much of. It’s what makes the solitaire hobby of gardening social.

“I heard Felder Rushing tell the story about a year ago that Miss Welty’s mother quit the Jackson Garden Club when they quit having plant swaps,” said Goodwin.

Speaking of Mississippi’s plant guru, Rushing himself was there signing his new book Maverick Gardeners. He endorses the concept of plant swaps.

“There is no better way for people to get together than a plant swap, because plants don’t care who you are, who your mom and them are. They are equal opportunity. They connect our social history. There’s just so many ways people get together, who don’t have a lot in common, except swapping plants. Wonderful opportunity,” said Rushing.

The Eudora Welty Foundation will host their annual heirloom plant sale at the Welty House on April 17. The Jackson Master Gardeners will host their annual plant sale on April 24 at Mynell Gardens on West Capitol Street.