Mississippi Moment: Bigfoot Sounds

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – I was down in Natchez last weekend, or the end of last week interviewing a couple of friends of mine, Jimmie Allgood and Brandon McCrannie, about a Bigfoot birthday party they are throwing in November for the 300th anniversary of the first sighting of Bigfoot on the North American Continent. It happened near Natchez.

Well in the process of doing the story, I interviewed Robert Cloy, who claims he has seen a Bigfoot. This is what he told me:

“Been there, seen It! And I saw some trees shaking, and I really looked, and I could see the silhouette of him holding trees like that. And then when he realized I saw him, he screamed at me again and that really scared me,” said Cloy.

We’re in the Mississippi River backwater shooting the story, but I wanted to get a place that looked a little bit more Bigfootish. I stopped by a couple of spots I know on the sway home on the Natchez Trace. Now, keep in mind I had just talked to a person who told me that he had seen a Bigfoot and that the Bigfoot screamed at him, so here’s what I heard in the woods.

At first, I didn’t know what it was. I really didn’t think it was a Bigfoot, but I couldn’t rule it out because I just never had heard a sound like that; not on the Natchez Trace anyway. But fortunately at the end of one of it’s last yowells, you can’t hear it because it’s inaudible to the camera.

So, that’s my Bigfoot experience. Now had it been a real Bigfoot, I would have turned into a UFO- unidentified fleeing object!