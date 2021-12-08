Mississippi Moment: Christmas decorations at the Governor’s Mansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Governor’s Mansion in Jackson has been decorated for Christmas. They have a different theme each year.

For 2021, the theme is “Children and the Magic They Bring to Christmas.” Ever year, a different designer is selected to do the decking of the halls, too. In 2021, the designer was State Floral in Starkville.

The ornaments of four of the trees were created by school children around the state. They have antique train sets on or under some of the trees. I didn’t even count the number of Christmas trees they have this year, but they are decorating 10 rooms.

If you would like to visit the Governor’s Mansion, click here in order to register.