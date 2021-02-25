Mississippi Moment: Connie Walters’ Jelly Houses

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a pleasant surprise out of the blue. Four jars of Connie Walter’s home made jelly came in the mail. Why just three in the picture? I have no will power. The other one was delicious before I had a chance to get a video shot of them.

You’ve heard of the age old question, which came first, the chicken or the egg? Well, I don’t know which for sure. In this case, Connie making jelly or the mission project at her church. I’d suspect making jelly, but then came the Honduras Mission at Sandtown United Methodist in Neshoba County. And even if she had made jelly before, which I suspect, Connie never made it to this extent.

For over 20 years now, the proceeds from Connie’s jelly sales have been enough to build at least one house a year in Honduras. It takes about 2,000 jars a year. That’s over 20 families who now have a sturdy place to live had it not been for her church taking on this mission and Connie taking on what she could do to help out.

I bring this up for two reasons, well, three. My package from Connie reminded me of it for on, but two, Connie doesn’t put on a cape and super hero costume to do her heroics. She just gets out in the kitchen and cooks jams and jellies. The result of what she already knew how to do and she was going to do every year has helped her church help a bunch of families in Honduras. And the third reason I bring it up, all of us can be a super hero without having to wear leotards and a raccoon mask, just by doing what we already know how to do and sharing some of it.

“Give and it will be given to you.” You may not be given the ability to leap over buildings with a single bound, but like Connie, you may be able to help build some.