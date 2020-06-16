Mississippi Moment: COVID-19 and the never ending news cycle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is a phenomenon in the news media called the ‘news cycle.’ Roughly. that is the period of time that it takes to report on something and then report our reactions to it. We have had several long news cycles this year, including the impeachment. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit and made the impeachment yesterday’s news. Now, it’s the demonstrations and riots, which has drawn a spotlight to police reform and the Mississippi state flag.

There is a lot to be said about all of that. But for our visit today, I’d like to skip back to one of those earlier items that got bumped off of front page as if it went away: COVID-19. The virus is still here, and it is just as menacing as ever. We still need to wear a mask in crowds, stay six feet away from people and wash our hands.

