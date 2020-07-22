Mississippi Moment: COVID-19 is like nothing we’ve seen before

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - I had a conversation with a couple of ladies at the Ag Museum this morning. We all had on our masks. I told them I wasn't afraid of COVID-19 so much as I just looked better wearing a mask. They thought I was joking.

But then, we got serious about it. We agreed that we need to do something to quash this thing as quickly as we could. I told one of them that I am astonished that there are still people who don't believe it's real. She pointed to her friend and told me that she believes in it. Her husband tested positive for the virus. And the first thing they had to do was amputate his legs, but he died anyway.