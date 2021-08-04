Mississippi Moment: Delta Dirt Shirt

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Kendra Reed owns the McRaven Tour Home in Vicksburg, so you can imagine she had a good bit of time on her hands when tourism ceased last year. She said after she had cleaned out the cupboards a time or two, she thought she’d try something different.

Kendra calls them the Delta Dirt Shirt. They are t-shirts with several different Mississippi-ish designs on them. The shits are dyed with good-old Mississippi mud. When I was growing up, I had several shirts stained with Delta buckshot mud, but I never thought it would become a fashion statement. Kendra Reed did. The mud-colored t-shirts are not a completely original idea, however.

“Well, I borrowed the idea from Hawaii. Hawaii had a horrible hurricane and a t-shirt shop lost all their shirts in the mud, and when they brought them back, they were stained. And I thought, ‘You know, Mississippi has a beautiful red mud. Let’s see what it will do.’ So I decided to dye some shirts with some Mississippi mud, and this is the color they turned out,” she explained.

Soon after unveiling her Delta Dirt Shirts, they started catching on. Which was a pleasant surprise, because Kendra was really expecting sales to kick off after the COVID restrictions had been lifted.

“I think that I was waiting for the tourists to come back to see it if would really take off. But the locals have embraced it, too. So they’ve been selling very well.”

You can buy the t-shirts online.