Mississippi Moment: Delta Ice Storm of 1994

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The great ice storm happened in Mississippi from February 9th to 11th in 1994. Oddly enough, the temperatures had been in the 70’s that week prior to an arctic cold front passing through.

The National Weather Service reported Greenville’s temperature starting to drop the morning of the 9th and dipping below freezing around dark that evening as the rain began changing over to sleet and freezing rain.

At 8 p.m. the night of the 9th was the last reading reported by the Greenville weather office, until everything got back up after the power was restored several days later. And the power outages were horrendous.

Everything from feeder lines from poles to houses to whole power poles to high voltage steel transmission towers were ripped down by the ice. Some places were without power for weeks. Tree limbs were across so many power lines crews got creative in order to save time.

The ice storm covered 11 states, but it hit Mississippi so bad people sometimes refer to it as the Delta Ice Storm of ’94. Things started thawing somewhat by the 11th, but the damage can still be seen in broken trees to this day in some places in North Mississippi.

The ice storm of 1951 was supposed to be worse, but I don’t remember that one. I’ll never forget how bad it was in 1994.