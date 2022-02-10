JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have seen some of them already heading toward Jackson; the Dixie National Rodeo wagon trains. There are eight of them this year and six of them are coming into the fairgrounds on Thursday, February 10.

Well, it was back in the 70’s that then-Agricultural Commissioner Jim Buck Ross went to a livestock show and rodeo in Texas and saw a wagon train arriving. He decided a wagon train is exactly what the Dixie National needed to make it better now.

In 1980, the first wagon train rolled into the fairgrounds and started a tradition.

Now there are eight wagon trains that take a week or so in February and ramble down Mississippi backroads and highways; timing their arrival either the Thursday or Friday before the Dixie National parade in downtown Jackson the following Saturday.

The two biggest trains arrive on Friday, February 10, so be careful driving into downtown Jackson.