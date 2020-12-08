Mississippi Moment: Drawing memories of Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every year, WJTV 12 News produces a Christmas special called “A Mississippi Carol.” We’ve already started shooting video of decorations, holiday cooking and other segments.

One of the segments this year is Marshall Ramsey illustrating one of my Christmas memories. He finished the background sketch this morning and sent it to me.

The sketch is of a story about one of m childhood Christmases with aunts, uncles and cousins at grandma’s house in the hills. We had to drive all the way across the state from Greenville to get there. The picture shows me in the front window waving to Santa. Marshall said he could only draw me with white hair, even as a child. I had brown hair when I was a kid.

The picture also shows Santa in his sleigh, and the old couple who lived down the road coming to grandma’s with a load of tea cakes for us.

I wanted you to see the sketch to tell you about this year’s special, and I also wanted to tell you that once we started to work on it, I started warming up to the holiday spirit this year.

Even though this is a trying time, it won’t always be this way. Think about the Christmases past or Hanukkah’s past, which begins on Thursday this year. And think about the ones to come and enjoy this year based on memories and hope.

