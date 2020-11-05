Mississippi Moment: Election Commentary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I think this is the most unusual election I’ve ever seen. None of us have ever experienced the voter turnout like this. None of us have seen the emotion like this, and whichever way the presidential election turns out, half of the country is going to be very disappointed.

Hopefully, that disappointment can be channeled into something in useful, like figuring out what went wrong and building a more perfect union.

But here in Mississippi, we voted overwhelmingly for a couple of things that could unify us more perfectly. The first of which is the state flag. The issue is settled now. The vote to adopt the “In God We Trust” flag was overwhelming. Let’s take that and run with it. Run forward with it.

Mississippians also approved medical marijuana.

While the rest of that nation may flip flop over the national results, we here in Mississippi can celebrate the firm decisions that we made by crossing racial lines and political party lines. And that worked so well on these issues. Why don’t we roll up our sleeves and tackle the next big issue the same way?

