JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – First Baptist Church of Jackson has always been a large church, even before mega-churches became a thing. Eva Hart has played piano in the worship services before thousands of people.

To us Baby Boomers, let me explain how long ago 1974 was, so we can understand the significance of Hart’s career. To us, 1974 is when we were starting families and were graduating college. Many of us were already established in our careers. That was just shy of half a century ago.

Hart has been ministering at First Baptist Church in Jackson for 47 years. If you are a Baptist, you will understand the significance of that. That’s surviving a bunch of pastor changes, minister of music changes and chairman of deacon changes. God has always had his hand on Hart. He kept her there, making her the stability in the midst of chaos. Now, she’s the longest serving staff member of any church in Mississippi.

If you’ve ever attended “Carols by the Candlelight,” then you’re familiar with her. She’s been there for all of them. Hart established youth choirs and special adult choirs. She’s taught music and voice and directed the Mississippi College Show Choir “The Naturals” all while sitting at the keyboard every Sunday for 47 years.

Well, this Sunday is her last Sunday at First Baptist. This is a chance for her friends and admirers to see her play one last time. There will also be proclamations from the governor and the legislature in her honor.

I’m happy to call her a friend. We got to be good buddies during a few “Carol by the Candlelights” a decade or so ago.