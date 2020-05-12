Mississippi Moment: Face masks become fashion accessories

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Social distancing is just one of the new norms that have popped into our lives along with the COVID-19 pandemic. Another norm has popped up on Facebook.

My daughter, Keri, is a knitter. She posted her latest creation on Facebook. She knitted a mask from a pattern she found on the internet.

And in the comments of her post, she said something like, “Who would have ever guessed that we would be looking at face masks as a fashion accessory?”

Well, that got me thinking. There are a lot of the new normals that we never saw coming. Not many of them or good. So for our own mental health, I think we need to bring back our ability to take lemons and turn them into lemonade.

And somebody can make a fortune if you come up with an accessory to fill a new normal need. Those needs will inevitably come along.

What will they be? I don’t know. I’m only good at seeing these things after they are brought to my attention. But it can be done with a different attitude about things. Turn face masks into fashion accessories. There’s a start.