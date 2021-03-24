Mississippi Moment: Flea Market Music Marathon

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Robert Ferren and Phillip Till put on a two-man music marathon last weekend. They set up right outside the entrance of the flea market in Flowood and played nonstop from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon.

The duo is called Till and Ferren. Robert said they’ve played in restaurants and civic gatherings. The longest they’ve ever been booked for is six hours.

Last weekend, they decided they were going to take on a 32 hour music marathon. They took part in the marathon to raise money for the Children’s of Mississippi.

“We’re trying very simply to raise money for Children’s of Mississippi. And we play music so we thought, ‘Okay, what can we do that’s kind of unique to raise money?’ We started playing at 9:30 this morning, and we’re gonna play non-stop, good Lord willing, until 6 o’clock Sunday afternoon,” stated Robert.

Sports radio 105.9 did an interview with Robert to get the word out along with social media and word of mouth. One person who heard the interview donated $100 an hour. Other people pledged other amounts for each hour. As of Wednesday morning, the duo collected $6,700.

I asked Robert if they would do it again, and he said yes.

If you would like to make a donation, email the Flowood Antique Flea Market. Click here to find their email address.