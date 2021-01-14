Mississippi Moment: Former Gov. Musgrove on future of state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was just after the bill signing to make the new state flag official that I bumped into Ronnie Musgrove. You may remember that he was the governor in 2001 when the state flag vote first came up. It was defeated then, but perhaps introduced the idea that the flag could be replaced at some point.

The flag has been a sticking point for so long, and now that it has been passed, I asked Ronnie– “What’s next?”

“Well I hope that we will go back to focusing on the things that are really important. Like educating all of our citizens. Having a good economic development plan where jobs are available. Where our children do not get educated and then move out of state. And also, we need to move forward with quality education and enhancing healthcare all across the state,” expressed Musgrove.

Economic progress and education go hand in hand.

LATEST STORIES: