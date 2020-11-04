Mississippi Moment: Great Delta Bear Affair canceled due to virus

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Over in the South Delta, the annual ‘Great Delta Beaf Affair’ in Rolling Fork was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic this year. It’s like pretty much any other festival; food vendors, crafts, music. But there’s one big difference.

The difference is usually a great Delta bear comes out of the day’s activities at the event. They’re chainsaw carved from a huge log. These bears from past years have dotted the Rolling Fork landscape, from the courthouse square to yards and patios.

This year, the bear is a combination of Teddy Roosevelt, who’s early 1900s Delta bear hunt inspired the Teddy Bear and the festival, and Blues legend Muddy Waters, who lived in Rolling Fork.

T-shirts for the event are still available online here.

