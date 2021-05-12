Mississippi Moment: Hoarding gasoline

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It doesn’t seem that long ago that we were having to deal with a real gasoline shortage after Hurricane Katrina. Of course, we were out of everything then; electricity, water, ice and gasoline. For a few days after the storm, even stations that had gas were not able to pump it because they had no electricity to run the pumps.

When we were able to buy gasoline, no telling what we were going to pay for it. I remember being on the coast and posting a picture on Facebook of a price sign advertising $3.15 a gallon, because that was so much cheaper than we had been paying for weeks.

But that was a totally different situation that what’s going on now. What we have now isn’t a shortage. We have a high demand for gasoline prompted by panic buying. There’s plenty of gasoline, but not if we all want all if it in our cars all at once. The refineries are working, the pipelines are working, except for the Colonial Pipeline.