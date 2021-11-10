Mississippi Moment: Holidays help kick off Jackson’s Bicentennial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Next year is the City of Jackson’s 200th anniversary. There will be a year-long string of events to celebrate the bicentennial, and it will start with the holidays in 2021.

Buildings will be lit along Capitol Street with all sorts of holiday colors. The annual Candlelight Tour of Downtown Jackson will be on December 3. It will take you to the Two Mississippi Museums, the Governor’s Mansion and the Old Capitol.

Belhaven’s Singing Christmas Tree event will also happen that same weekend.

About 30 different organizations are teaming up to make the holidays bright and kick off the Jackson Bicentennial.