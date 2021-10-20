Mississippi Moment: Honor Flight for Cpl. Quentin McCall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of Corporal Quentin McCall will be returned to Mississippi on Friday, October 22, after being identified in 2019.

McCall was killed in the Pacific during World War II on Thanksgiving Day in 1943. His body was buried in what was supposed to be a temporary cemetery on Betio Island. It wasn’t until March 2019 that the temporary cemetery was discovered. By September 2019, McCall’s body was identified.

His honor flight will arrive in Jackson on Friday at 10:30 a.m. After a brief ceremony at the airport, he will be taken to Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. An honor guard of volunteers from the Patriot Guard Riders will accompany him on motorcycles from the airport to the funeral home.

It’s taken 78 years, but McCall is coming back to Mississippi.