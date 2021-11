JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Hinds County Board of Supervisors has 21 days to prove why the Raymond Detention Center should not be taken over by the Department of Justice.

U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves issued an order on Tuesday, November 23 stating the detention center has been operating unlawfully for years and problems still “remain uncorrected.” As a result, county officials must defend the reason they should maintain ownership.