Mississippi Moment: How to help those affected by natural disasters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Out west, wildfires are burning in several states, with unimaginable loss of property.

In the Gulf, there is the latest of several hurricanes knocking at Mississippi and Alabama’s door. Not to mention the potential storms stacked up all the way across the Atlantic.

The one common denominator of all these disasters is the displacement of people out of their homes, either temporarily or permanently.

And the two common denominators with people who are dealing with the disasters are the Red Cross and the Salvation Army. We still have Red Cross volunteers from Mississippi in Louisiana helping feed and house people affected by Hurricane Laura. The Salvation Army is asking for donations to help do the same for people affected by the fires out west.

Text ‘Red Cross’ to 90999 to make an automatic donation of $10 or donate online. If you would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or go online.

