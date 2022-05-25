JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson still has its water problems and its garbage pickup problems. I don’t have any words of wisdom about either, other than they can and should be fixed without people getting improbable water bills, nor should people who provide services for the city have any questions about getting paid for what they’ve done.

I’m talking about the company that has been picking up Jackson’s garbage for over a month now.

There comes a question of whether the company had a written contract or not. “No” seems to be the answer, but somebody with the authority to do so told this company to do the job until things got sorted out.

When they did that, somebody made a verbal contract, and I bet it’s in an email somewhere, too.

There was a time when more work was done on a handshake than was done with written stipulations, and it was part of an honor code to uphold what had been agreed to, written or not.

So if the people were told to pickup the garbage, then pay them and move on because Jackson has a lot bigger fish to fry.

In the meantime, we still have our gun violence problems. Now, it’s costing the city’s economy in canceled events because of the inability to provide proper security. I don’t have much wisdom there either except to say the one over-arching solution to all of this is to treat your neighbor as you would want them to treat you.

We all know this, and although it seems to be a great motto to hang on our walls, it’s almost impossible to find people hanging it in their actions.