Mississippi Moment: John Wilkes Booth Headstone

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WJTV) – In Guntown near Tupelo, there’s a headstone in a family plot off the main road somewhere in a pasture.

I don’t know whether to believe it or not, but there is a headstone that claims the infamous assassin of Abraham Lincoln is buried there. A branch of the family of John Wilkes Booth lived in Guntown, and well after the Civil War, they said Booth was not the man captured and shot. They claimed he escaped and lived in their attic.

The kids were never to speak of him. He was known as ‘Unk,’ and he walked with a limp. I don’t know that anyone or anything is really buried there, but the headstone attests that legends don’t die and can’t be buried. Maybe that’s what ghosts really are: unburiable legends.

