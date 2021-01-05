Mississippi Moment: Legislature returns to State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I just want to take a minute to welcome the legislature back to Jackson. You are the embodiment of democracy. A democracy, by definition, is where the people who are governed are also the government.

Actually, we are a representative democracy, because in practicality, it would be difficult for everybody in the state to try to run the state. That’s why we elect representatives to do that for us.

We have a lot of issues facing our state. We’ve had a lot of issues facing our state for a long time; raising our level of education being one of them.

By you being here in Jackson and taking a seat in the Senate or the House of Representatives, a lot of people back home are counting on you to make sure that list of issues is whittled down a good bit by the end of the session.

Cross the aisle, compromise and show the country how two parties can work together. Let Mississippi be the leader in that respect.

LATEST STORIES: