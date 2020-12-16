Mississippi Moment: Looking back at walk-through Christmas scene in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – With Christmas right around the corner, a lot of Christmas plays and concerts have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, including a great walk-through Christmas scene at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Pelahatchie.

Last year, the church turned their campground into Bethlehem. The campground has been there for as long as the church. In the summer, people move into the old cabins for revival, which is a throwback too old days when it was simpler just to move to the church for two weeks than to drive back and forth for services.

Well, the same old cabins become Bethlehem at Christmas, and it is a long-time tradition for folks from all over to come drive through and see street scenes as imagination would tell us it looked like when Jesus was born on that first Christmas night.

It’s just as much a tradition for the members of the church to be included somewhere in the cast for the live nativity, from children on the street to villagers and merchants to angels and Joseph and Mary.

I hate we don’t have it this year, but it’s better to be cautious than to catch COVID-19.

