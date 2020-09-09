Mississippi Moment: Lost art from Katrina

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I’m thinking back to Hurricane Katrina and all the destruction it caused on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. There was a lot of excavation that had to be done to rebuild after it.

One of those places was on the west end of the Highway 90 Bridge over Biloxi Bay. When the debris was removed, a mural was brought into the light for the first time.

There had been a pedestrian walkway under the bridge. On the wall of the walkway, someone had painted a scene of Point Cadet at Biloxi that was not only pre-Katrina, but pre-Camille.

Not only was the art lost when the old bridge’s remains were demolished to make way for the new bridge, but the scene it depicted had already been gone for decades. So we lost something that had already been lost in a sense.

Although both storms brought devastation to the coast, they also jump-started progress that may have taken decades to achieve, otherwise.

