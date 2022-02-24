RULEVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Luster Bayless, who passed away recently, had a significant career in Hollywood.

I first met Luster Bayless years ago at his Hollywood Costume Museum in Ruleville. Luster owned the American Costume Company in Hollywood and outfitted more movies than he could remember. For many years, he would bring some of the original outfits from those movies back to Ruleville and display them in the museum. His company supplied costumes for TV shows and movies like “Little House on the Prairie,” “Titanic,” “Seabiscuit,” and “Apocalypse Now.”

He also worked on a bunch of Disney movies and met John Wayne while outfitting the movie “McLintock!” From then on, Luster was the exclusive costumer on Wayne movies all the way through his last movie, “The Shootist.”

Luster told me the most important part of a costume is the hat because that’s what the camera concentrated on. John Wayne told him one time, “If you give me the right hat, I will figure out what goes under it.”

I like his story. Luster hitchhiked to Hollywood and through paying attention and learning his craft and a work ethic that his clients liked, made a successful career.

I appreciate him bringing a little taste of Hollywood back to Mississippi in his museum while it lasted.

He was 84-years old.