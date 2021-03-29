Mississippi Moment: March 29, 2021

JACKSO, Miss. (WJTV) - I know where my safe place here is at the news station and I know where my safe place is at the house. By this time you need to already know where you will shelter, if your area ever has a tornado warning.

First of all, if you live in a mobile home, there is no safe place in your house. Get out if weather starts getting bad and go to a community shelter, a neighbor's house or a relative. If you don't know where a community shelter is, now is the time to find out, not when the sirens start blaring.