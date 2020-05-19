Mississippi Moment: Memorial Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The name Augustus Sykes is probably not a household name, but she has had a great deal of influence on how we celebrate Memorial Day.

Sykes wasn’t a crusader for holidays or anything. She was just putting flowers on graves in Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, Mississippi, a year after the end of the Civil War.

Sykes, along with other women, were decorating the graves of the Confederate fallen buried at Columbus, when she looked over at the bare graves of the Union soldiers. She suggested decorating their graves, too. And they did.

An account of the act of kindness of the Columbus women was published in a New York paper. The article was called “Decorating the Graves of the Former Enemy.” A poet was moved by the account that he wrote “The Blue and the Gray,” and it was published in the Atlantic Weekly.

And pretty soon, everybody was having decoration days, which eventually moved from the Civil War Surrender Day in early April to the end of May. The name was changed to what we now know as Memorial Day.

In all honesty, a bunch of places around the South claim to be the origin for decoration days. And oddly, many of them are named Columbus. But Columbus, Mississippi, got the newspaper coverage first.