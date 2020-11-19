Mississippi Moment: Merrehope Trees of Christmas

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Merrehope is a Greek revival home in west Meridian. It was built in 1858 and is one of the few structures Union General Sherman didn’t burn when he raided the city during the Civil War. Today, Merrehope is a non-profit tour home.

The Trees of Christmas has been going on for 52 years at Merrehope. The home has been covered in decorations for the holiday. This year, it’s even merrier, because the communities and counties around Meridian have joined in to help create a Christmas wonderland.

The grand opening for this year’s Trees of Christmas is on Sunday, November 22, at 1:00 p.m. There will be an admission charge, and the money will go to the upkeep of the house. This year, tourism has been hit hard because of the coronavirus pandemic. If you are a healthcare worker, you will be able to get in free this year as a ‘thank you.’

