JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new addition to the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex in Jackson was announced Tuesday. A renovated golf course to be designed by Robert Trent Jones and a new children’s playground that just opened before Christmas.

Why not revisit the idea of adding one more attraction and making LeFleur’s Bluff a real ‘destination?’ That addition is moving the Jackson Zoo there and making the zoo a part of the entertainment and education complex that is already located there.

Sentimentally, I wish the zoo could stay where it is. I remember going there when I was a kid. But, not so much since then.

Realistically, I thing the zoo could be the crown jewel of a real recreational destination at LeFleur’s Bluff in Jackson, an area that has demonstrated its value by the sizable investments already made and still being made there.