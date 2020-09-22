Mississippi Moment: MS State Fair and COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s hard to get away from COVID-19. The Mississippi State Fair is the latest event to get caught in the middle. The fair is expected to happen in October, but it’s not without reservations.

I agree with Mississippi Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson. The people depending on the fair to make a living need to make the money, and people need to be able to have some fun.

But I can see Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s point, too. The fair will bring thousands of people to Jackson, and the law of averages will have to say that some of those people will be infected with COVID-19.

So what do you do? Well, there is no law that says you have to go to the fair, and no law that says you can’t. So in this instance, you have to go by the law of common sense. If you go, keep some distance between you and others. And if you have elderly parents or grandparents, stay away from them for a week or so afterwards.

There’s a lot been said about voting, and people with underlying conditions can’t vote absentee, which I disagree with. However, anyone 65 or older can vote absentee right now. Just go to the circuit clerk’s office in your county and show an ID to prove your age.

Just because the fair is open and the Canton Flea Market will happen this fall, don’t take that to mean COVID-19 is over.

I’m no expert, but I haven’t seen it going away very much at all. We still have hundreds of new infections and several people dying every day.

