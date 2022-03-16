JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Enlighten the nation! That is the key to a piece of breakthrough legislation introduced on the national level and already passed by the Senate with out a single dissenting vote!

What is the topic of the modern miracles of aisle-crossing legislative cooperation? Getting rid of Daylight Saving time. We had just spring forward one last time and that would be it. We would never have to fall back again.

Now, I do not know about your house, but this is a discussion we have at our house twice a year when we loose and hour in the spring and when we get it back in the fall. The question comes up, “Why can’t they just make it one was or the other and leave it alone?”

The most popular way to ‘leave it’ is the way in which we get the extra hour of sunlight in the afternoon.