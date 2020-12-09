Mississippi Moment: Netflix helps decorate Natchez for Christmas

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – What is Christmas without a few surprises?

What does Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; Vallejo, California; Augusta, Georgia; Alton, Illinois and Norman, Oklahoma have in common with Natchez, Mississippi this Christmas? Well, they are all getting a Christmas decoration makeover on Main Street with the courtesy of Netflix.

The Netflix crew started working on a block of downtown Natchez Monday and finished up last night. The purpose is just to spread a bit of Christmas cheer around the nation, including in Natchez. The folks there have no idea why they chose their town, but they are glad they did.

They aren’t going to use the street for a scene in a movie, from what I understand, so Netflix has no ulterior motive for sprucing up the block. And the decorations didn’t cost Natchez anything. So, yes, Mississippi, there IS a Santa Clause.

