Mississippi Moment: New state flag at the National Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A photo posted on Twitter by Megan Pratz/Cheddar captures Mississippi flags planted on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

This is a far cry from the esteem given our state flag this time last year, when it wasn’t even allowed to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol because of the Confederate battle emblem on it.

It’s so good to be back in the Union again. Of course, we have been in the union all along, but it’s a new day. Well, a different day at least.

We have a new president and you can yell, “He’s not my president,” all you want to like people did with President Obama and like others did with President Trump. However, one of the questions I actually got right on the final exam in high school civics was that the president of the country is president of all the people in the country, unless you have forfeited your citizenship.

As they were signing the constitution, Benjamin Franklin made the comment that he had often eyed the emblem of the sun on the back of George Washington’s chair and wondered if it was rising or setting. He decided as the constitution was being finalized that it was rising.

Well, it’s a new day in America today, but is the sun rising or is it setting. Well, that is entirely up to us. That same civics class said we don’t have a problem which that same constitution can’t solve.