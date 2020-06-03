Mississippi Moment: No vaccine against racism

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We have a lot to try to keep up with in America right now: The demonstrations and protests over the wrongful death of George Floyd, and the riots that have coat-tailed off the demonstrations.

I draw a distinction between the two. And if the riots are actually intended to be a furtherance of the honor intended for Mr. Floyd, then their point is missed on me.

And all of this is being played out over the backdrop of COVID-19. With that in mind, my friend, Neddie Winters with Mission Mississippi, has announced that they are having a prayer gathering and unity walk at the State Capitol building tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.

Now at the same time, there have been 302 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today. However, we should understand the need to demonstrate about things like the blatant disregard of the basic human right to live that was taken senselessly away from Mr. Floyd.

But unlike the crowded events seen over the past week in big cities, Mission Mississippi has announced that people taking part in the prayer gathering and walk tomorrow will be expected to do so under the CDC guidelines for gatherings: wear masks and stay six feet apart.

The only vaccine we have right now against COVID-19 is distance and perhaps a mask. Too bad there still seems to be no vaccine against racism, except when we determine to better understand our fellow human beings and respect the dignity of everybody.