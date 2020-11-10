Mississippi Moment: Noxubee Wildlife Refuge

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Early in the 20th century, a good bit of land in Noxubee County was overworked, plowed acreage. It was also overgrazed pasture land.

More than 40,000 acres were reclaimed and managed back to nature. Now, the Noxubee Wildlife Refuge is a combination of wetlands and bottomland hardwood and upland pine forest.

November is when you can see the peak of fall color there, especially before a frost. So it will look more autumn. By now, the blooming plants have closed for the season, but a whole new cast of characters is moving in. For one thing, bald eagles over winter here.

You’re not 15 miles off of Highway 25 and no more than that from Starkville, but you are centuries away from today if you let your mind go.

There is a day use fee to fish and poke around with your camera; just $5.00.

