Mississippi Moment: Oldfields

GAUTIER, Miss. (WJTV) – Oldfields will be saved. What is Oldfields? Among other things, it is the home in the Gautier where Walter Anderson lived at one time and where he turned out some of his most important work.

The house was built back in the 1840s and has survived all of the hurricanes since then, although not unscathed. They even had to move the house back from the Bluff after the 1947 hurricane.

Oldfields is significant from just a historic point of view. Then, the association with Walter Anderson is significant. It was from the water’s edge below the house that he set out in his rowboat for his long, lonely stays on Horn Island, where he tried to realize what he saw by capturing it in his water colors and discover his relationship to, and his place in, nature.

The Mississippi Heritage Trust has the house now. Over time, it will be restored and in some way, be made accessible while keeping its place in an established neighborhood.

The Walter Anderson Museum in Ocean Springs is the best place to go to to get a feel for Anderson and his art. If you ever get the chance to talk on of his children, that’s an even better way to fill in the picture.