JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been one year since the first coronavirus case was reported in Mississippi. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the case in Forrest County.

Since then, there have been 299,124 cases and 6,864 deaths.

12 News’ Walt Grayson discussed the one year mark of cases and how the virus has impacted the state during his Mississippi Moment segment.