Mississippi Moment: Places To See

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - I don't know about you, but some years I have more Christmas spirit than others. I was looking over posts from some of my friends on Facebook last night. Many of them are not in the mood for "Joy to the World" at all this year, mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have lost their jobs, and others have lost loved ones.

With that in the background, today is Giving Tuesday. There are a ton of organizations that survive from donations, including the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. One of my favorites is the historic Rodney Foundation, which helps support the Rodney Presbyterian Church.