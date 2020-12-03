JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In A Mississippi Moment, Walt Grayson pretty much sums up the things people need to see in Mississippi.
Watch the video above and be sure to click here to watch more Mississippi Moment videos.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cyberattacks surging as COVID-19 pandemic continues
- Parents of child who died in Louisiana house fire arrested
- Police searching for motorist who killed cat by throwing it out of Jeep into busy Oklahoma intersection
- Top dog, cat names of 2020 include coronavirus-related monikers
- Mississippi Moment: Places To See