Mississippi Moment: Politicizing the Pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi had another astounding day of new COVID-19 cases yesterday and today. There are probably several reasons why the number of cases are rising. More testing being one of them.

There is more testing because more people are showing symptoms, and people are still dying from the virus, in spite of some of the experts saying there is a milder strain going around now. I’m afraid COVID-19 has been politicized. It is a Republican-Democrat thing now and not medical.

I bumped into my buddy, Eddie Peyton, today in downtown Jackson. We were joking about having to do elbow bumps instead of handshakes. I told him that we had a scare in our family last weekend, when one of our granddaughters had to get testing because she was showing symptoms, but it turned out negative.

Eddie remarked that someone that young could almost shrug off COVID-19, but to people my age, it may be a death sentence. I see fewer and fewer masks every time I go into a store. And just because they’re not required anymore, doesn’t make them a bad idea, especially with the case numbers going up again.

LATEST STORIES: