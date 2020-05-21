Mississippi Moment: Rails to Trails

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We have a holiday weekend coming up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet over the past couple of months, you’ve vacationed in the back yard and then the front yard enough that you might like to go somewhere.

Well, this suggestion is prompted by a newcomer to the state asking one of our kids if they knew of any good hiking or biking trails in Mississippi. Well, there are two that I can think of right off that are great.

One is the Long Leaf Trace. It is a paved, 41 mile long hiking and biking trail that runs from Hattiesburg to Prentiss in the Piney Woods.

The other is the Tanglefoot Trail. It is 43 miles long and runs from New Albany to Houston up in the North Mississippi hills.

Both of these trails are converted rail beds. After they took up the tracks, the railroad beds were paved with asphalt. There are rest stops along the way. However, the restrooms may not be open right now because of COVID-19.

But because they follow old rail routes, they are mostly out in the country. They are relatively flat. Google them and get their details: The Long Leaf Trace in Hattiesburg and the Tanglefoot Trail in New Albany.

Plus, most of our state parks and National Forest have hiking trails, too. The trail through the rock outcroppings in Tishomingo Park is a favorite of mine.