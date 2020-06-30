Mississippi Moment: Reflecting on state flag change

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today, Governor Tate Reeves will sign the bill that was passed by the Mississippi Legislature over the weekend. The bill will remove the current state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem.

I have no way of knowing what the motives were back in the 1890s when the flag was designed. My assumption is that it was a way to recognize Mississippi’s heritage as part of the Confederacy.

But no matter the original intent or meaning, the Confederate flag over the course of the latter part of the 20th century and the first part of the 21st was hijacked by pretty much every white supremacist and neo-nazi groups until people no longer saw the flag without associating it with racism.

After a while, the weight of the new use of the flag overshadowed any heritage, especially after the church shooting in South Carolina in 2015.

The old story teller Asoph said, “You’re known by the company you keep.” The Mississippi state flag began to become better known by the company who kept it. It was no longer them flying our flag, it was us flying there’s. And Mississippi became associated with them through the flag.

I hope we quit looking back to the past and look to the future; a future that we can make into anything we want it to be.

LATEST STORIES: