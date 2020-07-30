Mississippi Moment: Remembering Rep. John Lewis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative John Lewis was laid to rest in Georgia today. I’m not going to try to pass myself off as someone who has had intimate knowledge of his life.

I’ve learned more about Lewis since he died than I ever knew about him when he was alive. And that’s not being disrespectful of him. I already knew who he was, along with a little about his background.

I do know that during the early years of the Civil Rights Movement, Lewis was in Mississippi quite a bit. He was in Parchman for 40 days because of his participation in a Freedom Ride.

But there are lessons to be learned from his life and from the lives of all of the other people in the Civil Rights Movement. That lesson is: the more the opposition tried to stop the movement, the stronger it became.

In the case of Lewis, he was nearly beaten to death in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. In less than 20 years, he was on the city council in Atlanta. Five years after that, he was elected to Congress, where he served until he passed away.

Had Lewis been a passive supporter of the Civil Rights Movement, we would have never heard for him. But he had a term that he used in order to make progress. Sometimes you have to get into a little ‘good trouble – necessary trouble.’

