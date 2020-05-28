Mississippi Moment: Reopening with caution

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will move into another stage of COVID-19 recovery on Monday, June 1, under Governor Tate Reeves’ Safe Return mandate. All businesses in the state will be allowed to reopen.

There will still be crowd size restrictions and other requirements. This is not a return to life like it used to be before the pandemic started. I think psychologically there may be the temptation to think that, now that everything is opening again. But that’s not the case.

Mississippi had 328 new cases reported on Thursday. And those people had to catch the virus from somebody. Now is not the time to drop our guard. If anything, it’s time to step it up a notch.

It’s still a good idea to wear a mask when you’re shopping. Even at church, the mask protects other folks more than it does you. Just in case you’ve been exposed unknowingly, you have less chance of spreading it if you’re wearing a mask.