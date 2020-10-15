Mississippi Moment: Richardson’s Lights cancelled this year

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – We are just a little more than two months away from Christmas. However, it’s 2020 so don’t expect everything to be normal.

The Richardson family in Madison posted on Facebook that they will not have their famous light show this year.

You may recall that the Richardson’s lights stretched about a quarter of a mile along Sundial Road in Madison, but it won’t be there this year. It has nothing to do with COVID-19, unlike many cancellations that we’ve had this year.

Here’s the statement they posted on their Facebook page:

Due to major road construction going on in our vicinity, we will not present The Richardson Light Show in 2020. We will miss seeing you this year, but hope to be back in 2021, pending construction status at that time. It is our sincere wish that you and your family have a blessed and joyful Christmas Season, and remember, “Jesus is the Reason for the Season.” Richardson Family

I would imaging the Richardson’s could use a year off to rest. In a normal year, they would already be out starting to put up lights by now. It takes them just as long after Christmas to get them packed away again.

