Mississippi Moment: Robert Johnson’s graves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Robert Johnson was born in Hazlehurst, but he went into the Delta before he became an entertainer. The Blues legend died at an early age, poisoned by a jealous husband, according to myth.

Johnson was buried in an unmarked grave, thought to be at Mount Zion Church. According to his death certificate, he is buried at simply Zion Church. But, there is no Zion Church near Greenwood, where he died.

Decades later, people started looking for his grave. Since there are a lot of Johnson’s buried at Payne Chapel, people believed he was buried at nearby Mount Zion Church. So they put up a marker for him in the grave yard there. Payne Chapel also put up a small marker for him, too, just in case.

Then in the year 2000, an elderly woman in Greenwood said Johnson was buried at Little Zion Church, all the way on the other side of Greenwood out on Money Road. She knew for sure, because her husband helped bury him.

So, Johnson has three graves in Leflore County. Most likely, Little Zion is where he was actually buried.

LATEST STORIES: